Reporting Accountant

Large safety wear distributor requires an above average reporting accountant who has a “can do” personality. This role involves reporting at a head office level for all branches, producing high level cash flow forecasts, drafting Annual Financial Statements. Incumbent must have extensive stock experience as you will be required to constantly monitor and report on all variances, stock movements etc. The head office environment allows frequent interaction with all exec’s and will suit an individual who enjoys implementing controls and overseeing the full audit function.

Bcom Articles + 2-3 years required.

Desired Skills:

AFS

Reporting

Variance Analysis

Stock

Balance Sheet Management

Financial Reporting Management

