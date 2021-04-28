Sales Administrator (JHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic EdTech Company with a global footprint seeks an ambitious & driven Sales Administrator to be thecustodian of sales force for the Business Development and Marketing [URL Removed] leads social media, telephone and contact us.

Assign leads and start our automated contact flow in a timely manner.

Ensure lead status moves to contact attempt.

Merge duplicate leads.

BD client queries – Issue vouchers for BD’s.

Track assigning of CMS BD and affiliate during the month.

Connect family data together.

Maintain sales data integrity.

Affiliates –

Update affiliate commercial info against the Affiliate account.

Manage queries from Affiliates.

Manage marketing material.

Correspond and support our Affiliated study centres which facilitate the learning – manage the Affiliates email inbox and all queries.

