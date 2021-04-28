Sales Support at FinIT Select Staffing

Sales Support
Key Performance Areas
- Auctioning of new store activations + deactivations which is put through change control
process and managed until done.
- PGS monitoring and maintenance to ensure SLA levels are met.
- Day to day operational issues such as, report issues, store not connecting, will be logged
on the incident system and managed until completion.
- Monitoring and assigning the incidents and ensuring timeously response is given by
constantly following up with the relevant resources.
- Attending weekly/monthly visitor meetings with our customers in order to resolve any
issues that may have arisen when required or requested by the CRM/ Sales
representative.
- Preparation of all documentation required for all Sales representatives prior to leaving
for a meeting.
- Preparation of the minutes, reports, claims, invoices to be prepared on a monthly basis
- in order to provide the sales representative with a pack of documents prior to them
leaving for a meeting with the client.
- Maintain and improve our service levels
- Managing and Monitoring progress of airtime projects. This will entail liaising with
project leaders and will encompass testing plus sign-off.
- Crisis Management: Constantly dealing with escalations and trying to resolve with the
relevant departments (From web-support, operations, customer care, etc)
- Resolving Prepaid Electricity issues: queries received via telephone, fax or email from
collectors, receivers and consumers.
- Resolving Airtime issues
- Resolving GVS issues.
- Resolving all VAS issues
- Assisting CRM’S with current processes/current systems, etc
- Constantly assisting the technical departments of clients with terminal issues, area
restrictions, server issues, etc (Be prepared to often work after hours)
- Retaining the existing clients by ensuring timeously responses and excellent
communication skills (written and verbal)
- Keeping abreast of any new products or solution within the environment
- Understanding timelines and expectations relating to the deliverables expected of you
- Ensuring at all times that the client queries are resolved within a couple hours unless
there is a larger issue.
- Escalation to Team leader of any production incidents as well as the CRM/Sales
- representative and department manager of such issues.
- Assisting Receiver CRM’S or Receivers with payment queries, report issues, late files, etc
- Position entails being the contact point for the following:
o Web Support
o Operations
o Customer Care
o Third party support
o Third party collector and receiver support
Qualifications
Matric
Experience
- Minimum 2-years office administration
- Word, Excel, PowerPoint proficiency essential
- The successful applicant must:
Have excellent verbal and written communication skills in order to make the client
(internal and external) experience a success
- Have a confident yet reassuring manner with clients at all times. Good telephone and
face-to-face personal skills are essential
- Have good customer service skills
- Be self-driven and have high energy levels
- Be organized and assertive
- Be a logical thinker
- Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility
- Be able to work overtime and on weekends when require
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- client support
- Office Administration
- CRM support