Sales Support at FinIT Select Staffing

Apr 28, 2021

Sales Support

Key Performance Areas

  • Auctioning of new store activations + deactivations which is put through change control

process and managed until done.

  • PGS monitoring and maintenance to ensure SLA levels are met.
  • Day to day operational issues such as, report issues, store not connecting, will be logged

on the incident system and managed until completion.

  • Monitoring and assigning the incidents and ensuring timeously response is given by

constantly following up with the relevant resources.

  • Attending weekly/monthly visitor meetings with our customers in order to resolve any

issues that may have arisen when required or requested by the CRM/ Sales
representative.

  • Preparation of all documentation required for all Sales representatives prior to leaving

for a meeting.

  • Preparation of the minutes, reports, claims, invoices to be prepared on a monthly basis
  • in order to provide the sales representative with a pack of documents prior to them

leaving for a meeting with the client.

  • Maintain and improve our service levels
  • Managing and Monitoring progress of airtime projects. This will entail liaising with

project leaders and will encompass testing plus sign-off.

  • Crisis Management: Constantly dealing with escalations and trying to resolve with the

relevant departments (From web-support, operations, customer care, etc)

  • Resolving Prepaid Electricity issues: queries received via telephone, fax or email from

collectors, receivers and consumers.

  • Resolving Airtime issues
  • Resolving GVS issues.
  • Resolving all VAS issues
  • Assisting CRM’S with current processes/current systems, etc
  • Constantly assisting the technical departments of clients with terminal issues, area

restrictions, server issues, etc (Be prepared to often work after hours)

  • Retaining the existing clients by ensuring timeously responses and excellent

communication skills (written and verbal)

  • Keeping abreast of any new products or solution within the environment
  • Understanding timelines and expectations relating to the deliverables expected of you
  • Ensuring at all times that the client queries are resolved within a couple hours unless

there is a larger issue.

  • Escalation to Team leader of any production incidents as well as the CRM/Sales
  • representative and department manager of such issues.
  • Assisting Receiver CRM’S or Receivers with payment queries, report issues, late files, etc
  • Position entails being the contact point for the following:

o Web Support
o Operations
o Customer Care
o Third party support
o Third party collector and receiver support

Qualifications
Matric

Experience

  • Minimum 2-years office administration
  • Word, Excel, PowerPoint proficiency essential
  • The successful applicant must:

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills in order to make the client
(internal and external) experience a success

  • Have a confident yet reassuring manner with clients at all times. Good telephone and

face-to-face personal skills are essential

  • Have good customer service skills
  • Be self-driven and have high energy levels
  • Be organized and assertive
  • Be a logical thinker
  • Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility
  • Be able to work overtime and on weekends when require

Desired Skills:

  • CRM
  • client support
  • Office Administration
  • CRM support

