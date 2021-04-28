Sanral warns of tender scam

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has been made aware of a scam inviting members of the public to tender on its contracts.

Sanral asserts the invitation to tender is fraudulent and did not legitimately emanate from Sanral.

“The invitations to tender are made in the name of a Ms Wendy Mhlanzi, supposedly an employee of our supply chain management department. No such individual works or is employed by Sanral,” says Vusi Mona, Sanral’s GM of communications.

The telephone and fax numbers, as well as the email address used are also incorrect, and are not Sanral’s official contact details. The public should be aware that Sanral email addresses always include “NRA”, which is an abbreviation for “National Roads Agency”.

The email address used in the scam invitation to tender is fake and members of the public must not respond to it. It is listed as XXXXX@nra-agency.co.za.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused, and we assure members of the public that we are investigating this matter,” says Mona.