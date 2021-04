SAP Test Analyst

Grade 12 Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience

4+ years Manual testing experience

4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

4+ years Testing in a Retail sector

2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM)experience

2+ years JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience

2+ years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience,

SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing, and Merchandise Distribution OR SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail

Desired Skills:

SAP

Manual

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

