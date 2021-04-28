Secure SD-WAN and its role in financial services

Financial services organisations have long dealt with the challenge of providing secure, robust, and cost-effective connectivity to their branch offices, which are often spread out across cities, states, and even countries.

By Renee Tarun, deputy chief information security officer and vice-president: information security at Fortinet Inc.

But as more employees began to work from home as a result of the pandemic, this issue only grew more complicated due to an increase in the number of remote users requiring access to the corporate network.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to increased bandwidth requirements and more applications moving to the cloud.

At the same time, traditional Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) connections have proven ineffective, sometimes inhibiting – or even prohibiting – visibility, security, and performance amid the proliferation of new locations.

How secure SD-WAN supports evolving business requirements

Pandemic-related restrictions and shutdowns have led financial services organisations to adopt various business applications to stay afloat.

In one scenario, an organisation with more than 500 employees and branches across Africa and the Middle East found that the single MPLS and internet link they had at each location hindered their business-critical video and voice applications.

Not only did this connectivity issue negatively impact employee collaboration, but it also hurt customer interactions.

Considering the value of secure SD-WAN

Ongoing pressure to reduce costs across their IT environment heavily impacted this company’s decision-making process when searching for the right solution, as is often the case with most financial services organisations.

And, while data security was also considered a top priority, it could not come at the expense of strong network performance.

When putting these factors into consideration upon evaluating several solutions, the company determined that a security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN checked off all the boxes.

Not only would a secure SD-WAN solution provide them with all the tools they needed, but it would also enable them to control costs and optimise operational efficiency at the same time.

The combination of networking and security in a single solution would provide high-speed performance, as well as built-in next-generation firewall (NGFW) functionality. It also enabled simplified scalability and management, both of which were crucial as new offices began to open in the future.

Highlighting the benefits of secure SD-WAN

With the right secure SD-WAN solution in place, organisations can enjoy the combined benefits of NGFW, WAN optimisation, automation, and traffic shaping, among others. Upon the implementation of their solution, the company in question improved its operations thanks to the following:

* Centralised Management and Reporting: This financial services organisation has been able to deploy secure SD-WAN at their remote branch locations easily and quickly, thereby reducing the need for additional IT staff. In addition, they achieved improved visibility and control across their entire network infrastructure.

* Intelligent Application Steering: The chosen secure SD-WAN solution has the ability to intelligently identify applications to determine the best path to be taken as a means to enhance performance, even during brown out or black conditions.

* Integrated NGFW Functionality: At the top of the list of requirements for this company was a solution that offered integrated NGFW functionality, including deep SSL inspection capabilities. The secure SD-WAN solution they chose was able to deliver this service without hindering performance.

Finding the right solution to meet business needs with secure SD-WAN

As financial services organisations add more remote workers and branch offices while simultaneously adopting new cloud applications and infrastructure, they need secure connectivity solutions that can provide fast, compliant, and secure access to these cloud-based applications and the core network.

And, while SD-WAN is often named the solution that can address these needs, it is important to note that not all solutions are built the same, especially in regard to security. When looking for a solution, organisations must carefully consider everything they require not just for current plans, but also those of the future.