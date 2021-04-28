Senior BI Data Analyst

To ensure the creation and maintenance of the enterprise principles, policies, frameworks, standards and guidelines applicable to the management of data warehousing capabilities for the group.

Job Responsibilities

Develop enterprise data warehousing governance strategy and plans and communicating those to all relevant stakeholders.

Provide strategic input into the Enterprise Data Strategy on Management and Governance of data in the data warehousing environment to create alignment and to leverage opportunities for data reuse.

Establish and agree on an annual data warehousing CoE work plan with priorities that are in line with the Group Data Management and Governance strategy and any regulatory or legislation obligations.

Ensure that all data warehousing CoE services are supported and delivered.

Effective development, implementation facilitation and ongoing review of all data warehousing principles, policies, standards, guidelines and frameworks. Ensure that these are aligned and support fulfilment of the Enterprise Data Management Policy directives and all other related organisational policies.

Maintain up to date knowledge of latest developments in data warehousing, carry out research and consult industry experts regarding best practice and technology trends, build external networks that facilitate deeper understanding, attend relevant forums.

Engage with stakeholders to obtain an understanding of their data warehousing needs. Become a trusted advisor to, and influence the decision making of stakeholders by providing an advisory service, guidance and support on data warehousing management practices, processes, training requirements etc.

Become a trusted advisor to, and influence decision making of stakeholders by providing an advisory service, guidance and support on data warehousing practices, processes, training requirements etc.

Identify opportunities to influence the improvement or enhancement of business processes and methodologies by researching and recommending improvement initiatives and effective ways to operate and add value to the company.

Conduct root cause analysis on data warehousing governance-related issues, drive the remediation plans and oversee until implemented.

About The Employer:

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Professional Qualifications/Honourâ€™s Degree

Preferred Qualification

Professional Qualifications, Honours or masterâ€™s in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering; Risk Management

Preferred Certifications

DAMA certified data management professional (CDMP) or similar data management certification or Six Sigma, Black Belt, TQM, ISO9000 etc

Minimum Experience Level5 to 8 Years Specialist experience including the following skills set:

Data Warehousing

Data Analysis

Risk Management (Governance or Operational Risk)

SQL

Abinitio

Python (advantageous)

Denodo (advantageous)

Type of Exposure

Relevant banking regulatory knowledge-advanced

Governance; Risk and Controls-advanced

Ensure each intervention is completed to plan by demonstrating effective participatory and interpersonal communications skills; by honouring and recognising diversity and inclusivity.

Adapt process and procedures to accommodate group needs by reviewing the progress of each intervention to plan.

Ensure a productive outcome and comply with risk standards by taking corrective action when needed; managing stakeholder expectations; manage stakeholder conflict and facilitate resolution.

Behavioural Competencies

Communication

Aligning Performance for Success

Decision Making

Influencing

Continuous Improvement

Continuous Learning

Driving for Results

All positions will be filled in accordance with our clientâ€™s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position