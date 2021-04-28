Senior BI Developer/ Tech Lead (MSBI/SQL) – Johannesburg – R990k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A pan African investment, savings, insurance, and banking group listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Botswana Stock Exchanges seeks the services of a Senior Business Intelligence Developer / Tech Lead (MSBI/SQL) to join their fantastic firm.

The incumbent would need to ensure the implementation of business intelligence policies, procedures, and practices at a divisional tactical level and to provide guidance and support to the organizations management and staff in dealing with business intelligence technologies in accordance with policies and procedures whilst also achieving operational goals and objectives.

Requirements:

BSC. Degree in Computer Science, related field

5+ years relevant work experience

Manage the Data Warehouse development environment including people, infrastructure, and processes

Manage the collection, cleansing and storage of data from the source business systems

Define, implement, and maintain data structures and processes including exception handling for retrieval of data from source systems

Obtain Data for Business Analyst and/ or Strategic Analyst for ad hoc requests.

Perform impact analysis

Perform regression testing, if required

Review business specification with Business Analyst

Approve business specification

Develop functionality and implement any changes required

Retest functionality and address fixes required

Conduct unit testing

Develop functionality per specification

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSAS

Azure

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

