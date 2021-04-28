Senior Business Intelligence Developer / Tech Lead (MSBA/SQL) – Johannesburg – R996k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Johannesburg based Financial services company is currently looking for the expertise of a SNR BI Developer / Tech Lead to ensure the implementation of business intelligence policies, procedures and practices at a divisional tactical level and to provide guidance and support to management and staff in dealing with business intelligence technologies in accordance with such policies and procedures whilst also achieving operational goals and objectives.

APPLY NOW! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) (Required)

5 Years relevant work experience

MSBI

SQL Server

T-SQL

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Power BI

Azure

Responsibilities:

Manage the Data Warehouse development environment including people, infrastructure and processes

Manage the collection, cleansing and storage of data from the source business systems

Define, implement and maintain data structures and processes including exception handling for retrieval of data from source systems

Obtain Data for Business Analyst and/or Strategic Analyst for ad hoc requests

Perform impact analysis, and regression testing, if required

Review business specification with Business Analyst

Approve business specification

Develop functionality and implement any changes required

Retest functionality and address fixes required

Conduct unit testing, and develop functionality per specification

Reference Number for this position is LN50269 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R996k p/a negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

T-SQL

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position