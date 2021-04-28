Senior Full Stack Java Developer with AWS – Remote – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A cloud specialist enterprise is looking for extraordinary Senior Java Developer experts to join a top manufacturing group that puts the forward in forward-thinking. Use ingenious, cutting edge tech with some of the greatest minds, and create the next generation of software systems.

If you are big on sharing knowledge and ideas and want to travel to the US to work on this amazing project, this is for you! Join a team that encourages solution driven thinking in an efficient and vibrant environment.

Technical Skills:

10+ years

Expert

Chief Expert

AWS

Java 8+

JEE 7

JavaScript

Typescript

Terraform

CI

CD

REST services

Reference Number for this position is ZH50981 which is a contract position which will rotate between Midrand, Rosslyn and home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R950 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

