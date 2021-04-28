Senior Lecturer – Faculty of Law at University of Fort Hare

SENIOR LECTURER: FACULTY OF LAW – EAST LONDON CAMPUS – REF NO 104.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS AND COMPETENCIES:

The minimum qualification is a Relevant LLM/ LLD degree, with academic or substantial professional experience.

A substantial practical or professional experience gained from practice as an attorney, advocate or adjudicator may be ideal for a position relating to adjectival law.

At least 4 to 5 years’ experience in teaching law and undertaking research in the higher education sector.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

The candidate will be required to teach, assess and develop, various modules in the fields of Public Law, Mercantile Law and/or Adjectival Law.

If appointed under the Adjectival Law the Candidate will be required to teach numeracy skills for Law students.

Research and publish in accredited/refereed journals.

Supervise research work by postgraduate students.

Participate in the community engagement initiatives/programmes of the School/University;

The candidate must be willing to teach in other areas of law when required, and on other campuses, if necessary.

Participate in the development of new modules/academic programmes; and, perform any other administrative/academic tasks assigned by the Dean of Law.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

