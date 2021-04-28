Shop Manager (FMCG) at SFG Engineering services

- Wholesale sales cold calling for new and existing clients for new business.
- Attend client meetings.
- Monthly stock takes, balancing and management thereof.
- Internal and 3rd party purchasing of stock.
- Ensuring purchase orders match up to stock received.
- Staff Management.
- Ensuring that health & safety regulations are practiced and adhered to within the department.
- Opening & closing of shop daily.
- Marketing the company brand and products on all social media platforms.
- Daily till point register cash-ups and balancing thereof.
-
Ensuring banking is done daily.
-
Matric
- SAP
-
Cistech
-
At least 5 years FMCG experience
- Seafood Industry will be an added advantage
Permanent with 6-month probation period clause
Please note: open to candidates that have FMCG industry work experience.
Desired Skills:
- Written And Verbal Communication
- Honesty
- Reliability
- Ability to work under pressure
- Meet deadlines
- Good time management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Import, export and distribute seafood products to various countries worldwide.