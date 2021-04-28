Shop Manager (FMCG) at SFG Engineering services

Wholesale sales cold calling for new and existing clients for new business.

Attend client meetings.

Monthly stock takes, balancing and management thereof.

Internal and 3rd party purchasing of stock.

Ensuring purchase orders match up to stock received.

Staff Management.

Ensuring that health & safety regulations are practiced and adhered to within the department.

Opening & closing of shop daily.

Marketing the company brand and products on all social media platforms.

Daily till point register cash-ups and balancing thereof.

Ensuring banking is done daily.

Matric

SAP

Cistech

At least 5 years FMCG experience

Seafood Industry will be an added advantage

Permanent with 6-month probation period clause

Please note: open to candidates that have FMCG industry work experience.

Desired Skills:

Written And Verbal Communication

Honesty

Reliability

Ability to work under pressure

Meet deadlines

Good time management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Import, export and distribute seafood products to various countries worldwide.

