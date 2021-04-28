Shop Manager (FMCG) at SFG Engineering services

Apr 28, 2021

  • Wholesale sales cold calling for new and existing clients for new business.
  • Attend client meetings.
  • Monthly stock takes, balancing and management thereof.
  • Internal and 3rd party purchasing of stock.
  • Ensuring purchase orders match up to stock received.
  • Staff Management.
  • Ensuring that health & safety regulations are practiced and adhered to within the department.
  • Opening & closing of shop daily.
  • Marketing the company brand and products on all social media platforms.
  • Daily till point register cash-ups and balancing thereof.

  • Ensuring banking is done daily.

  • Matric

  • SAP

  • Cistech

  • At least 5 years FMCG experience

  • Seafood Industry will be an added advantage

Permanent with 6-month probation period clause

Please note: open to candidates that have FMCG industry work experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Written And Verbal Communication
  • Honesty
  • Reliability
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Meet deadlines
  • Good time management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Import, export and distribute seafood products to various countries worldwide.

