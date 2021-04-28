Social Media Community Manager (JHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A creative, data-driven and influential Social Media Community Manager is sought by an innovative EdTech company to join its team. Your core role will be to develop & deliver an effective social media strategy that will measurably grow the business. This includes mapping Influences for targeted campaigns, developing unique content, organising events to boost branding while turning engaged followers into leads. You must possess a Degree in Marketing/Communications/Journalism with 3+ years’ experience running social media channels for [URL Removed] and deliver social media strategy to grow the brand into a dominant and trusted voice in the home schooling and tutoring sector.

Develop unique written, audio and visual content and manage engagement across all social media platforms (minimally Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok).

Collaborate with the design team for input on digital assets where needed.

Engage customers, partners and the wider community with original content.

Respond to comments and customer queries in a timely manner.

Organise and participate in events to build community and boost brand awareness.

Turn engaged followers into leads.

Map influencers and leverage these individuals as part of targeted campaigns.

Track and report your success metrics across the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Marketing, Communications, or Journalism Degree.

3+ Years’ experience running social media channels for SMEs.

Advantageous –

Experience in design and comfort with Adobe Suite.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Comfortable working in a start-up environment.

Work well under pressure, with incomplete information in fast moving environments.

Excellent attention to detail, particularly in spelling and grammar.

