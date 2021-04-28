Solutions Architect

Key responsibilities:

Provide solution architecture services for projects within the ESD Programme

? Develop the solution architectures for the Granulis project within the ESD Programme and Department and the end-to-end delivery of solutions for ESD.

? Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) with roadmaps to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.

? Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, solution architecture, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

? Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business, and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (quality control).

? Ensure that the enterprise meets the requirements for reuse, compliance to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.

? Develop and evaluate requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

? Evaluate the responses to RFIs and RFPs to determine appropriate solution components for the ICT solution architecture.

Provide solution architecture services for projects within ESD but outside of the ESD Programme

? Develop the solution architecture for the Granulis project within the ESD that are in the Demand Management Phase.

? Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) with roadmaps to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.

Education and experience:

? An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent.

? A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

? Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

? Experience with facilitating workshops.

? Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.

Additional requirements

? Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

? Thought leadership.

? Stakeholder management.

? Risk management. ? Problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architect

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

