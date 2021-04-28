System Analyst at In4 Group Pty Ltd

OVERVIEW:

The Systems Analyst will work under the guidance and direction of the Enterprise Architecture division and work closely with the Solutions Architecture Lead, Enterprise Architecture Lead, Solution Architects assigned to the programme, Programme Manager, the Business Analysts and the Business End Users to analyse business needs and requirements, analyse how well software, hardware and the wider IT system fit the business needs ofthe organisation , write requirements for new systems, assist with testing and implementation, and monitor the systems effectiveness.

SCOPE OF WORK:

Provide systems analysis consulting/services for the projects within the Organization Renewal Programme.

Provide systems analysis consulting/services for initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.

The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the systems analyst during the on-boarding phase.

KEY EXPERIENCES:

Liaising extensively with all stakeholders

analysing clients’ existing systems and business models

mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems

analyse systems requirements

understanding software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies

conducting requirements analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems in alignment with the Enterprise and Solution Architecture future state

producing specifications for new or modified systems

translating client requirements into highly specified project briefs

work closely with the Enterprise Architect and Solutions Architect to assess, propose and design both technically and business suitable solutions

producing system feasibility and costings reports

presenting proposals to Enterprise and Solutions architects

working closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

ensuring that project deadlines are met

drawing up, supervising and documenting testing schedules for complete systems

overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

planning and working flexibly to deadlines

supporting users on change control and system updates

providing training and user manuals to users of a new system

keeping up to date with technical and industry developments.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.

A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantag

Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

Experience with facilitating w

Experience in negotiating for desired outcome

Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment.

The following specific Systems-specific knowledge will be an advantage:

NaturalOne

IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]

AIX OS

Windows OS

Linux Redhat

Oracle and SQL databases

R language

Python language

Adobe Experience Manager

Some knowledge of statistics environment will be an added advantage as well

Strong analytical skills

Attention to detail

Solution-focused

Teamwork skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Flexibility

Adaptability

Initiative

Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills)

Thought leadership

Stakeholder management

Risk management

Problem-solving skills

