Teacher at SAVF WERKENDE HANDJIES DAYCARE

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Graad / Grade 12
- Basiese sertifikaat in Vroeë kinderontwikkeling NQF vlak 4,5 / Basic certificate in early childhood development NQF level 4,5
- Toepaslike Tersiêre kwalifikasies / Relevant tertiary qualifications
- Minstens 5 jaar toepaslike werkservaring / At least 5 year relevant working experience
- Goeie menseverhoudings / Good relationships with people
- Persoon moet goeie gesondheid geniet / Person must be in good health
- Verantwoordelik, eerlik, betroubaar en geduldig / Responsible, honest, trustworthy and patient
- Persoon moet kan dissipline handhaaf / Person must maintain discipline
- Taalvaardigheid (skriftelik en mondelings) in Afrikaans en Engels / Languages abilities (writing and verbal) in Afrikaans and English
PLIGTE / DUTIES:
- Hantering van groep / Managing of group
- Toesig en beheer oor alle opvoedkundige take soos voorbereiding van verslae,/ Supervision and management over all the educational tasks like preparation of reports
- Alle pligte en verantwoordelikhede wat van ‘n onderwyseres verwag word by ‘n SAVF Kleuterskool / All tasks and responsibilities to be expected of a teacher at a SAVF Day care Centre
Desired Skills:
- The ability to use your own initiative
- Analytical thinking and ability to adapt to change
- Resilience under pressure
- Strong Communication skills
- Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- South African Council for Educators
About The Employer:
Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:
The SAVF has the following postion available:
Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.
Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.
The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:
– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.
– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.
– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.
– Support the aged and disabled persons
FAMNET:
– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families
– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
– SUPPORT US!
VISION:
– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need
MISSION:
– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Adequate leave
- Adequate sick leave
- Service bonus
- Pension or Provident fund