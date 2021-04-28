Teacher ECD at SAVF KLEIN DUIMPIE DAY CARE

STANDPLAAS / STAND : SAVF KLEIN DUIMPIE DAGSORG / DAYCARE CENTRE, SPRINGS

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Graad / Grade 12

Basiese sertifikaat in Vroeë kinderontwikkeling NQF vlak 4,5 / Basic certificate in early childhood development NQF level 4,5

Toepaslike Tersiêre kwalifikasies / Relevant tertiary qualifications

Minstens 5 jaar toepaslike werkservaring / At least 5 year relevant working experience

Goeie menseverhoudings / Good relationships with people

Persoon moet goeie gesondheid geniet / Person must be in good health

Verantwoordelik, eerlik, betroubaar en geduldig / Responsible, honest, trustworthy and patient

Persoon moet kan dissipline handhaaf / Person must maintain discipline

Taalvaardigheid (skriftelik en mondelings) in Afrikaans en Engels / Languages abilities (writing and verbal) in Afrikaans and English

Desired Skills:

The ability to use your own initiative

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Strong communication

Resilience under pressure

Organisation and facilitation skill

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pre-Primary Education

2 to 5 years Teaching

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

South African Council for Educators

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:

The SAVF has the following postion available:

Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.

– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.

– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.

– Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Adequate leave

Adequate sick leave

Service bonus

Pension or Provident fund

