Technical Specialist / Manager

A well-established Manufacturing company, a leader in the Production of Colorants and Additives, servicing the Plastics converting industry requires the above to assist the Technical Manager and be his 2IC in all technical aspects within the company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A BSc Chemistry or BTech in Polymer Sciences or a Chemical Engineering or related Degree is essential.

Previous experience having worked in a Technical or Production role within the Plastics industry is essential.

Must have in-depth knowledge of Polymers or Master Batches or Compounds and a clear understanding of the Polymer value chain is preferred.

Previous experience in process application within the Plastics converting industry and product development is essential.

Experience in Polymer value chain optimization is preferred.

Experience in Project Management processes is preferred.

Previous process application experience in at least three of these fields is essential, namely Plastics conversion in injection moulding or Blow moulding or Film extrusion or Thermoforming or Roto moulding or Pipe extrusion or Pigments and Colour development.

Must be able to communicate well with a diverse range of people at different levels of seniority.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Oversee the Project management of all internal and customer projects as well as execute the development projects.

Serve as a backup to the Technical Manager on all technical aspects, namely Research and Development, Formulations, customer complaints and new Product Development.

Manage and control all product regulatory documentation.

Attend supplier meetings, research, source and evaluate various additives and dispersants to improve the functionality of formulations as required by the client’s developments.

Attend and assist in customer trial conversion methods varying from injection moulding, film extrusion, blow moulding, thermoforming, roto moulding etc.

Undertake technical investigations and root cause analyses into customer complaints.

Attend supplier meetings and support the Production, Laboratory, Sales team and Customers with technical training.

Support the QA manager with iso systems and audits.

Develop new products and provide input regarding the technical service and sales for new products.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

