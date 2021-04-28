Valencia FC signs up Acronis

Valencia CF football club will use Acronis as its cyber protection partner for the next three seasons.

Acronis Cyber Protect is used by a number of top sports teams around the world including Williams Racing, Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox, Arsenal FC, Athletico De Madrid and AS Roma and Internazionale Milano FC.

The software integrates fast and reliable backup, AI-powered anti-malware and antivirus, and comprehensive endpoint management, all managed from a single interface. “Acronis Cyber Protect eliminates complexity to simplify the management and monitoring of workloads, data, applications, and systems across the entire network,” the company says

“Acronis is a cost-effective, secure, and easy-to-use technology to ensure our IT infrastructure remains completely secure and constantly available, without any disruptions or data loss,” explains Pablo Rojas, head of the IT department at Valencia CF.

Jan-Jaap Jager, chief revenue officer at Acronis, adds: “We are proud to form a new partnership with Valencia CF, together with our Managed Service Provider partner, Pulsia. Modern sports depend on data-driven decision making in the office and on the field. In collaboration with Pulsia, we’ll ensure the best technology and service, helping the club to stay at the top of their #CyberFit game.

“Acronis combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analysis needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts,” he adds.

“Acronis is a global leader in cyber protection, delivering integrated and automated solutions solving the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. This ensures that data protected and managed by Acronis is secure, authentic, and easily accessible, minimising the risk of downtime or disruptions to the club’s daily operations.”