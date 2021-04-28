Virtual Personal Assistant at Leighkhris Virtual PA

I am looking for Virtual Personal Assistants.
Are you:
Hardworking
Organized
Creative
Attention to detail
Duties:
Capture tasks and information from meetings to client portals
Liaise with team on status of work
Compile Time reports
Proof Reading
Assist with Client requests as and when needed
Creating Social Media Posts
PowerPoint Presentations
Mail Merge Documents
Newsletters
Follow Ups
Skills/App Knowledge:
Powerpoint (Essential)
Attention to detail (Compulsory)
Calendar Management
Time Management
Canva
Mail Merges
Wix
Kartra
NowSite
You Tube
Photo Editing
Video Editing
Assessments will be sent to you on receipt of application.
Desired Skills:
- Canva
- Powerpoint
- Mail merge
- Proofreading
- Video Editing
- photo editing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Leighkhris Virtual PA provide Personal Assistant services to business owners, entrepreneurs and individuals.