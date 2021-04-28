Virtual Personal Assistant at Leighkhris Virtual PA

I am looking for Virtual Personal Assistants.

Are you:

Hardworking

Organized

Creative

Attention to detail

Duties:

Capture tasks and information from meetings to client portals

Liaise with team on status of work

Compile Time reports

Proof Reading

Assist with Client requests as and when needed

Creating Social Media Posts

PowerPoint Presentations

Mail Merge Documents

Newsletters

Follow Ups

Skills/App Knowledge:

Powerpoint (Essential)

Attention to detail (Compulsory)

Calendar Management

Time Management

Canva

Mail Merges

Wix

Kartra

NowSite

You Tube

Photo Editing

Video Editing

Assessments will be sent to you on receipt of application.

Desired Skills:

Canva

Powerpoint

Mail merge

Proofreading

Video Editing

photo editing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Leighkhris Virtual PA provide Personal Assistant services to business owners, entrepreneurs and individuals.

