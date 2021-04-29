Absa appoints chief risk officer, group treasurer

Absa Group has appointed Deon Raju as chief risk officer, with effect from 1 June 2021. Raju is currently Absa Group treasurer, primarily responsible for the liquidity risk, funding, capital, and non-traded market risks of the group.

He has been with Absa for more than 20 years, having held roles including in enterprise risk, finance, investment banking, credit portfolio management and global markets. He is a seasoned banking professional with deep institutional knowledge of the group, as well extensive and diversified banking experience in business, finance and risk management.

Raju is a chartered accountant and a chartered financial analyst. He holds a BCom (Honours) from the University of Natal and is currently completing an MSc in Finance at the University of Michigan (Dearborn).

“Deon’s experience adds to the strength of the Group’s executive leadership team, and his appointment speaks to growing talent from within our group,” says Jason Quinn, Absa interim group chief executive.

Parin Gokaldas, who has also been with our Group for almost 20 years in a variety of senior roles, will take over from Raju as group treasurer. Gokaldas, currently head of treasury execution services, will report to Punki Modise, who has been appointed Absa interim group financial director.