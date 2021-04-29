Administrator: Identity Governance and Administration

Location: Pretoria

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements

One will administer and maintain user access management within the Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) function for the Organisation.

Qualifications and Experience:

National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification

4 Years’ experience in an Information technology environment, specifically in IGA.

Demonstrated expertise with troubleshooting Oracle Access Manager (OAM), Oracle HTTP Server (OHS) and Oracle Unified Directory (OUD) on AIX systems

Knowledge on performance tuning of Oracle Identity Management (OIM), OAM, OUD and WebLogic Server (WLS)

Application on-boarding for Single Sign-on (SSO)

Experience of having worked on one of the versions: OAM 11gR2 PS1 to OAM 12cR2 PS4

Experience in configuring Oracle Adaptive Access Manager (OAAM) for MFA (three-legged approach experience would be advantageous)

Experience in implementing and integrating OAM RestAPI’s, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML

Experience in integrating Oracle Identity Access Management (OIAM) components with directory services such as OUD/OID and MS AD

Desired Skills:

Identity Governance and Administration

Oracle Access Manager (OAM)

Oracle Unified Directory (OUD) on AIX systems

Oracle Adaptive Access Manager (OAAM)

Single Sign-on (SSO)

Oracle Identity Management (OIM)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Fund

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

