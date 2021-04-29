Administrator: Identity Governance and Administration

Location: Pretoria
Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements
One will administer and maintain user access management within the Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) function for the Organisation.
Qualifications and Experience:
- National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification
- 4 Years’ experience in an Information technology environment, specifically in IGA.
- Demonstrated expertise with troubleshooting Oracle Access Manager (OAM), Oracle HTTP Server (OHS) and Oracle Unified Directory (OUD) on AIX systems
- Knowledge on performance tuning of Oracle Identity Management (OIM), OAM, OUD and WebLogic Server (WLS)
- Application on-boarding for Single Sign-on (SSO)
- Experience of having worked on one of the versions: OAM 11gR2 PS1 to OAM 12cR2 PS4
- Experience in configuring Oracle Adaptive Access Manager (OAAM) for MFA (three-legged approach experience would be advantageous)
- Experience in implementing and integrating OAM RestAPI’s, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML
- Experience in integrating Oracle Identity Access Management (OIAM) components with directory services such as OUD/OID and MS AD
Desired Skills:
- Identity Governance and Administration
- Oracle Access Manager (OAM)
- Oracle Unified Directory (OUD) on AIX systems
- Oracle Adaptive Access Manager (OAAM)
- Single Sign-on (SSO)
- Oracle Identity Management (OIM)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Unemployment Insurance Fund