Angular Developer at Redpanda Software

We are looking for an Angular Developer who modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead, guide, plan, explain, working alongside local as well as remote team members; cracking problems with a mix of technical expertise and innovative thinking.

Design, develop and maintain multi-lingual/currency production ready business applications.

Write and maintain test cases.

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Take part in regular Scrum meeting.

Create and/or update necessary documentation.

Keep learning!

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Angular 5+

HTML5,

CSS,

JavaScript / TypeScript,

RESTful services / JSON, SOAP services / XML

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development.

3+ years’ experience, Developing in Angular 5 or newer.

Skills in HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, vanilla JavaScript, APIs’, is essential.

Experience with Postman

Knowledge of C#

Relevant BCom degree or National Diploma.

Relevant Industry Certification.

Must have previous experience in team based software development

Desired Skills:

HTML5

Angular 5+

CSS

JavaScript

About The Employer:

Based in the Sourthern Suburbs of Cape Town, redPanda Software has a decade of experience in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries. Working with clients in South Africa, Africa and the UK, we have built our reputation for producing the highest quality solutions across the following specialised business processes: Customer Experience, Point of Sale, Data Warehousing, Credit Management, Insurance and Payment Systems. Our core values are: Harmony, Pride, and Accountability in everything we do.

