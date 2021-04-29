Application Architect – C#

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers as an Application Architect? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. Quality, scale and performance based are their foundations of success. Building a worldwide platform (including websites, backend systems and mobile applications is the name of their game)

Minimum requirements

-Completed University Degree or similar (Comp Sci principles will give you an edge here)

-Min 7 yrs experience working with C#

-Experience architecting high performance web applications

-Other advantageous skills include: Web Technologies, Microsoft Web Stack, Mobile Application Development, High Performance/ scale technologies and Relational Databases

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire regarding the role/ competitive salary and benefits on offer

Desired Skills:

C#

Application Architect

Web Applications

HTML

CSS

BootStrap

LESS

MVC

Razor

IIS

ASP.Net

iOS

Mono

Android

Java

Caching

Load Balancing

Proiling

Indexing

Microsoft SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position