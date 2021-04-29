Application Architect – C#

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers as an Application Architect? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. Quality, scale and performance based are their foundations of success. Building a worldwide platform (including websites, backend systems and mobile applications is the name of their game)
Minimum requirements
-Completed University Degree or similar (Comp Sci principles will give you an edge here)
-Min 7 yrs experience working with C#
-Experience architecting high performance web applications
-Other advantageous skills include: Web Technologies, Microsoft Web Stack, Mobile Application Development, High Performance/ scale technologies and Relational Databases
Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire regarding the role/ competitive salary and benefits on offer
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Application Architect
- Web Applications
- HTML
- CSS
- BootStrap
- LESS
- MVC
- Razor
- IIS
- ASP.Net
- iOS
- Mono
- Android
- Java
- Caching
- Load Balancing
- Proiling
- Indexing
- Microsoft SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree