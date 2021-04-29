Our client is looking for a Assistant Audit Manager to join their Audit Department in Port Elizabeth.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Develop audit plans
Develop audit budgets and assessment documentation
Monitor performance against the audit budget
Review audit fieldwork on an on-going basis
Plot audit jobs
Allocate work to relevant staff members
Produce relevant client reports
Finalise audit opinion
Provide staff with performance feedback
Coach team members
Act as administrative line manager for a team of audit staff Maintain excellent client relationships
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
SAICA Qualified CA (SA) with 2 – 3 year’s post-articles experience in an audit environment is essential.
Proficiency in Caseware and Microsoft products.
Experience in performing independent reviews is essential.
Registered SAICA Assessor advantageous
Supervisory/managerial experience in an auditing environment.
Proficiency in IFRS and IFRS for SME
Proficiency in Companies Act requirements
Proficiency in International Standards on Auditing
Experienced in preparation of Company, Close Corporations, Trusts, Sole Proprietors and personal financial statements.
Proficient in providing accounting assistance and passing adjusting journal entries to take accounting records to financial statement level.
Proficient in calculating tax (including deferred tax) for companies, close corporations, trusts, sole proprietors and personal financial statements.
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsucessful.
About The Employer:
Our client is a is a leading international audit, tax and advisory firm.