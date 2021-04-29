Assistant Audit Manager

Our client is looking for a Assistant Audit Manager to join their Audit Department in Port Elizabeth.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop audit plans

Develop audit budgets and assessment documentation

Monitor performance against the audit budget

Review audit fieldwork on an on-going basis

Plot audit jobs

Allocate work to relevant staff members

Produce relevant client reports

Finalise audit opinion

Provide staff with performance feedback

Coach team members

Act as administrative line manager for a team of audit staff Maintain excellent client relationships

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

SAICA Qualified CA (SA) with 2 – 3 year’s post-articles experience in an audit environment is essential.

Proficiency in Caseware and Microsoft products.

Experience in performing independent reviews is essential.

Registered SAICA Assessor advantageous

Supervisory/managerial experience in an auditing environment.

Proficiency in IFRS and IFRS for SME

Proficiency in Companies Act requirements

Proficiency in International Standards on Auditing

Experienced in preparation of Company, Close Corporations, Trusts, Sole Proprietors and personal financial statements.

Proficient in providing accounting assistance and passing adjusting journal entries to take accounting records to financial statement level.

Proficient in calculating tax (including deferred tax) for companies, close corporations, trusts, sole proprietors and personal financial statements.

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsucessful.

Desired Skills:

Caseware

Microsoft products

Standards of Auditing

SAICA Assessor

Supervisory Skills

About The Employer:

Our client is a is a leading international audit, tax and advisory firm.

