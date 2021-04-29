Assistant Manager Sales Technical Automotive

Apr 29, 2021

A vacancy reporting to the Regional Technical Manager exists in the Technical Services department which forms part of the Customer Service Division of this large, secure motor dealer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Participate in and encourage dealer support of EDER (Early Detection Early Resolution) processes and principles;
  • Gather & analyse product problem information and data and submit Techshare reports as well as PFRs (Product Feedback Reports);
  • Assist dealers with technical and customer queries;
  • Make policy decisions on out of warranty policy requests;
  • Manage special service campaigns/recalls to achieve set company targets;
  • Assist CCC (Customer Call Centre) with customer complaint resolution;
  • Regular scheduled dealer and fleet owner visits;
  • Maintain job related administration functions and records;

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • NQF 5 (240 credits) or + N5 or S4
  • Working experience as a qualified automotive technician;
  • Diagnostic fault finding and electrical/electronic fault tracing & repair would be an advantage;
  • Relevant experience in the technical and retail environment of the motor industry would be an advantage;
  • Fully computer literate including literacy in Lotus Notes, MS Office & Outlook;
  • Report writing skills are a requirement;
  • A minimum of five years’ technical experience would be an advantage;
  • Will be required to travel.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Accurate Information gathering and analysis
  • Awareness and commitment to our mission
  • Awareness of situations and decisiveness
  • Communication and sharing of mid to long term plans
  • Creation of innovation vision
  • Establishing framework and systems for organizational review
  • Feedback of evaluation and long term development of others
  • Strategic review of work methods
  • Negotiation and good communication
  • Relationship building
  • Motivating & Integrating

IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS:

  • Technical knowledge and skills.
  • Planning and organising.
  • Information monitoring.
  • Customer focus and service orientation.
  • Self-management.
  • Financial management and control.

Desired Skills:

  • Motor industry exp
  • Automotive exp

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company car
  • Co medical aid contribution
  • Company contribution to pension
  • 13th cheque
  • Performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position