Assistant Manager Sales Technical Automotive

A vacancy reporting to the Regional Technical Manager exists in the Technical Services department which forms part of the Customer Service Division of this large, secure motor dealer
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Participate in and encourage dealer support of EDER (Early Detection Early Resolution) processes and principles;
- Gather & analyse product problem information and data and submit Techshare reports as well as PFRs (Product Feedback Reports);
- Assist dealers with technical and customer queries;
- Make policy decisions on out of warranty policy requests;
- Manage special service campaigns/recalls to achieve set company targets;
- Assist CCC (Customer Call Centre) with customer complaint resolution;
- Regular scheduled dealer and fleet owner visits;
- Maintain job related administration functions and records;
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- NQF 5 (240 credits) or + N5 or S4
- Working experience as a qualified automotive technician;
- Diagnostic fault finding and electrical/electronic fault tracing & repair would be an advantage;
- Relevant experience in the technical and retail environment of the motor industry would be an advantage;
- Fully computer literate including literacy in Lotus Notes, MS Office & Outlook;
- Report writing skills are a requirement;
- A minimum of five years’ technical experience would be an advantage;
- Will be required to travel.
COMPETENCIES:
- Accurate Information gathering and analysis
- Awareness and commitment to our mission
- Awareness of situations and decisiveness
- Communication and sharing of mid to long term plans
- Creation of innovation vision
- Establishing framework and systems for organizational review
- Feedback of evaluation and long term development of others
- Strategic review of work methods
- Negotiation and good communication
- Relationship building
- Motivating & Integrating
IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS:
- Technical knowledge and skills.
- Planning and organising.
- Information monitoring.
- Customer focus and service orientation.
- Self-management.
- Financial management and control.
Desired Skills:
- Motor industry exp
- Automotive exp
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company car
- Co medical aid contribution
- Company contribution to pension
- 13th cheque
- Performance bonus