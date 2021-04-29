Assistant Manager Sales Technical Automotive

A vacancy reporting to the Regional Technical Manager exists in the Technical Services department which forms part of the Customer Service Division of this large, secure motor dealer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Participate in and encourage dealer support of EDER (Early Detection Early Resolution) processes and principles;

Gather & analyse product problem information and data and submit Techshare reports as well as PFRs (Product Feedback Reports);

Assist dealers with technical and customer queries;

Make policy decisions on out of warranty policy requests;

Manage special service campaigns/recalls to achieve set company targets;

Assist CCC (Customer Call Centre) with customer complaint resolution;

Regular scheduled dealer and fleet owner visits;

Maintain job related administration functions and records;

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

NQF 5 (240 credits) or + N5 or S4

Working experience as a qualified automotive technician;

Diagnostic fault finding and electrical/electronic fault tracing & repair would be an advantage;

Relevant experience in the technical and retail environment of the motor industry would be an advantage;

Fully computer literate including literacy in Lotus Notes, MS Office & Outlook;

Report writing skills are a requirement;

A minimum of five years’ technical experience would be an advantage;

Will be required to travel.

COMPETENCIES:

Accurate Information gathering and analysis

Awareness and commitment to our mission

Awareness of situations and decisiveness

Communication and sharing of mid to long term plans

Creation of innovation vision

Establishing framework and systems for organizational review

Feedback of evaluation and long term development of others

Strategic review of work methods

Negotiation and good communication

Relationship building

Motivating & Integrating

IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS:

Technical knowledge and skills.

Planning and organising.

Information monitoring.

Customer focus and service orientation.

Self-management.

Financial management and control.

Desired Skills:

Motor industry exp

Automotive exp

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company car

Co medical aid contribution

Company contribution to pension

13th cheque

Performance bonus

