Audit Manager

Duties & Responsibilities

Manage resourcing and plotting of staff members on audit engagements

Work allocations as required by individual audit assignments

Audit assignment budget planning and management

Monitoring and evaluation of performance in relation to budget

Conduct full audit file reviews and related reports to ensure the relevant files are in compliance with the requirements set out by Mazars Audit Methodology, ISA’s and relevant accounting framework

Produce client reports (AFS, Minutes, Certificates, Management letters etc.)

Propose and finalise audit opinions

Performance management of staff members including, continuously providing feedback to staff

Provide technical assistance to staff members (where required)

Propose billings and manage WIP Maintain and build excellent client relationships

Participate in business development efforts including targeting, lead generation, proposals etc.

Training, coaching and mentoring of audit staff

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualified CA(SA) Minimum 2 – 3 years’ post articles experience

Proficient in CaseWare Registered as a SAICA Assessor advantageous

A thorough knowledge of IFRS, IFRS for SME and ISA Core

Competencies required:

– Pro-active and solutions driven

– Team leadership and strong team work skills

– Ability to mentor and develop talent

– Adherence to principles and values

– Writing and reporting skills

– Information gathering and problem analysis skills

– Able to demonstrate and exercise sound judgment skills

– Planning and organisational skills

– Quality and detail orientation

– Customer focused

– Able to work and cope under pressures and deal with setbacks

– Results driven and able to achieve work goals and objectives Policy

