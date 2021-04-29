Brand Manager Central Nervous System at Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

ROLE

Brand Manager -CNS

DIVISION

Specialty

REPORTS TO

Business Unit Head

ROLE PURPOSE

Implementation of Marketing Plan strategies aimed at achieving sales and profit objectives by product. All marketing plans must be aligned with the Key Business Objectives and Critical Success Factors. These strategies cover pricing, promotions, products and packaging that contribute towards the growth of the product portfolio through positioning in the marketplace.

ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

PRIMARY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES, amongst others

Overall Objective:

Understand the changing dynamics of the market in terms of competitive activity, customer needs and wants, in order to direct our resources to the company’s best advantage. Developing an expertise and understanding of the business in order to better direct strategy and train / support training of the sales personnel to the level that is deemed appropriate to maximize results. Further to supporting the sales team, ensure appropriate marketing strategies and tactics are carried out with relevant measurement and evaluation.

Work collaboratively with cross functional teams to ensure the success of your brands as brand custodian which includes but is not limited to the below criteria.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Determine and implement strategies to maximise Sales and Profits by Product.

Standard Expectations

Launch Readiness and Launch of New Molecule

Writing an annual marketing plan setting out objectives and strategies per product / product group.

The implementation of all the elements of the Marketing Plan.

Monitoring results achieved through these activities and directing response to any changes to plans or in the marketplace.

VACANT

Implement and direct promotional activities as laid out in Marketing Plan required to meet sales and profit objectives.

Providing detailing material and other support material/tools.

Providing in-service training material as required.

Redirecting promotional strategy where necessary.

Management of marketing budget to drive return of investment and drive brand performance to achieve targets

Record and expense filing management for all portfolios

Recommend and implement pricing strategies as required to meet sales and profit objectives

A thorough knowledge of the market price levels of competitive market and reimbursement expectations (if appropriate).

Justifying price premium by adding value to product through sales expertise, after-sales service, in-service training, product information, etc. as appropriate.

Constant review of products available from sourcing companies and in-house, this includes forecasting and collaborating with Supply Chain.

Looking for market appropriate and segment appropriate offerings to ensure deep and wide market penetration

Being familiar with the competitor ranges and strategies.

Monitor competitor strengths, weaknesses and activities and direct the division’s response to these.

Maintaining accurate and up to date competitor product evaluations / dossiers (structure / focus areas / marketing activities).

Obtaining information from the marketplace through direct contact with key decision makers or through the sales force.

Ensure relevant customer insights from both pharmacy and consumer level through building relationships with customers and KOL’s

Implement Product Training programmes together with Medical Team to achieve the desired level of product expertise within the sales force.

Providing the sales force with all relevant information on a regular basis.

Testing the effectiveness of the sales force on a regular basis.

Acquire understanding of relevant clinical studies and theory. Make sure they are used efficiently by the Sales Representatives.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

NOT NEGOTIABLE

Relevant Diploma/Degree Qualification

3 Years Marketing Experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Launch Experience Required

Proficiency in MS Office, MS Excel & MS PowerPoint

Experience in successfully delivering objectives to time and within budget

Adept at problem solving supported by analytical abilities to make fact-based conclusions about the impact of market dynamics, customers and competitors on marketing/selling plans

Working knowledge of the pharmaceutical environment and reimbursement of medicines

Good communication and interpersonal skills

CNS Experience preferable

Desired Skills:

Interpersonal

Relationship building

analytical

Brand Strategy

Marketing strategies

Brand Implementation

Launch experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Brand Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Car Allowance

Petrol

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position