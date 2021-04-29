Business Administrator

Our client in the Insurance industry, has an opportunity available for an Investment Business Administrator, to be based in the Illovo area.

Requirements:

Financial industry experience in the investment world essential and not negotiable

Minimum 5 years within this finance industry (Investment)

RE 5

Knowledge of the processing of data in this financial industry with the applicable FAIS and FICA regulation

Experience in collating and summarising data

Duties:

Assisting paraplanners in preparation of client documentation

Onboarding clients as approved and acceptable by the FIC Act

Dealing and assisting with client queries

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position