Our client in the Insurance industry, has an opportunity available for an Investment Business Administrator, to be based in the Illovo area.
Requirements:
- Financial industry experience in the investment world essential and not negotiable
- Minimum 5 years within this finance industry (Investment)
- RE 5
- Knowledge of the processing of data in this financial industry with the applicable FAIS and FICA regulation
- Experience in collating and summarising data
Duties:
- Assisting paraplanners in preparation of client documentation
- Onboarding clients as approved and acceptable by the FIC Act
- Dealing and assisting with client queries
