Business Analyst

Apr 29, 2021

Our client a leading company in the Perishable Products industry is seeking a Business Analyst for a 2 year contract. Someone with relevant or similar skills.

Duties:

Analysis and Solution Definition

  • Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry.
  • Identify organisation’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement.
  • Review and update requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.
  • Create business requirements specification
  • Develop user stories with acceptance criteria.
  • Solution Design
  • Providing progress reports
  • Ensures that issues are identified, tracked, recorded and resolved in a timely manner
  • Develop Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required

Technical Recommendation and Testing

  • Reviews test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria
  • Reviews testing and signs off
  • Works with the Test Manager to ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.
  • Works with Product Owner and other stakeholders to identify required changes.
  • Communicates needed changes to development team.

Internal Operations

  • Identify areas for improvement in internal processes
  • Document processes, where required
  • propose areas possible solutions

Project Execution

  • Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.
  • Communicated and applied DevSecOps standards.
  • Execute tasks in accordance with project schedule.
  • Delivered high-quality services to all stakeholders.

Client Management

  • Develops relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.
  • Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions with project management.
  • Continually seeks opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.
  • Manages client expectations effectively.

Facilitates internal teams/task forces & Communication

  • Assists in the facilitation of team and client meetings.
  • Delivered informative, well-organised presentations.
  • Difficult/sensitive information communicated tactfully.
  • Supports the project manager

Innovator Development

  • Conducts effective progress evaluations
  • Sought and participated in development opportunities in addition to required training
  • Trains other innovators through both formal and informal training programs.
  • Mentored those with less experience through informal channels.
  • Update business analysis documentation with enhancements and changes to business analysis methodologies, tools on the Wiki
  • Keep up to date with changes and enhancements in business analysis and apply these to PPECB possibilities

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

