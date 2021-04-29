Business Analyst

Our client a leading company in the Perishable Products industry is seeking a Business Analyst for a 2 year contract. Someone with relevant or similar skills.

Duties:

Analysis and Solution Definition

Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry.

Identify organisation’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement.

Review and update requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.

Create business requirements specification

Develop user stories with acceptance criteria.

Solution Design

Providing progress reports

Ensures that issues are identified, tracked, recorded and resolved in a timely manner

Develop Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required

Technical Recommendation and Testing

Reviews test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria

Reviews testing and signs off

Works with the Test Manager to ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.

Works with Product Owner and other stakeholders to identify required changes.

Communicates needed changes to development team.

Internal Operations

Identify areas for improvement in internal processes

Document processes, where required

propose areas possible solutions

Project Execution

Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.

Communicated and applied DevSecOps standards.

Execute tasks in accordance with project schedule.

Delivered high-quality services to all stakeholders.

Client Management

Develops relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.

Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions with project management.

Continually seeks opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.

Manages client expectations effectively.

Facilitates internal teams/task forces & Communication

Assists in the facilitation of team and client meetings.

Delivered informative, well-organised presentations.

Difficult/sensitive information communicated tactfully.

Supports the project manager

Innovator Development

Conducts effective progress evaluations

Sought and participated in development opportunities in addition to required training

Trains other innovators through both formal and informal training programs.

Mentored those with less experience through informal channels.

Update business analysis documentation with enhancements and changes to business analysis methodologies, tools on the Wiki

Keep up to date with changes and enhancements in business analysis and apply these to PPECB possibilities

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position