Our client a leading company in the Perishable Products industry is seeking a Business Analyst for a 2 year contract. Someone with relevant or similar skills.
Duties:
Analysis and Solution Definition
- Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry.
- Identify organisation’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement.
- Review and update requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.
- Create business requirements specification
- Develop user stories with acceptance criteria.
- Solution Design
- Providing progress reports
- Ensures that issues are identified, tracked, recorded and resolved in a timely manner
- Develop Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Provide regular status updates on these, as required
Technical Recommendation and Testing
- Reviews test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria
- Reviews testing and signs off
- Works with the Test Manager to ensure issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.
- Works with Product Owner and other stakeholders to identify required changes.
- Communicates needed changes to development team.
Internal Operations
- Identify areas for improvement in internal processes
- Document processes, where required
- propose areas possible solutions
Project Execution
- Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.
- Communicated and applied DevSecOps standards.
- Execute tasks in accordance with project schedule.
- Delivered high-quality services to all stakeholders.
Client Management
- Develops relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.
- Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions with project management.
- Continually seeks opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.
- Manages client expectations effectively.
Facilitates internal teams/task forces & Communication
- Assists in the facilitation of team and client meetings.
- Delivered informative, well-organised presentations.
- Difficult/sensitive information communicated tactfully.
- Supports the project manager
Innovator Development
- Conducts effective progress evaluations
- Sought and participated in development opportunities in addition to required training
- Trains other innovators through both formal and informal training programs.
- Mentored those with less experience through informal channels.
- Update business analysis documentation with enhancements and changes to business analysis methodologies, tools on the Wiki
- Keep up to date with changes and enhancements in business analysis and apply these to PPECB possibilities
Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma