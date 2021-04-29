Business Analyst (Catalogue) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced eCommerce platform seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven Business Analyst with a passion for understanding ambiguous, complex problems and driving high quality, innovative, clean solutions. You will head up their Catalogue Division analysing and understanding project scope & core objectives, lead requirements elicitation workshops while helping to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or similar field, have at least 2 years’ BA or Product Management or related experience, be able to define solutions for user facing websites and systems, have worked with large data sets, MySQL and/or PostgreSQL & able to present complex technical information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including those that may be non-technical.DUTIES:

Analyse and understand project scope and core objectives.

Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements.

Assist stakeholders to prioritize the requirements.

Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit detailed, low level functional requirements.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

Collaborate with Technical Lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyse information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed: Business/Functional requirement specification Wireframes Workflow / Process flow diagrams Data Model/s

Obtain sign-off on the specifications.

Be proactive in ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.

Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team.

Project manage the implementation of selected project initiatives.

Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage.

Perform ongoing technical data analysis to identify the root cause of system and data quality issues and translate the findings into technical specifications/solutions for engineering and other relevant teams.

Work with the Product Manager for Catalogue to define the data structure for catalogue information, as well as the key metrics that will be tracked to measure the quality of the product catalogue.

Work on business specifications for reporting tools to monitor the quality of product catalogue information, by collaborating closely with various teams, including the Business Intelligence team.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science or similar discipline.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Business Analysis, Product Management or a related field.

Defining solutions for user facing websites and systems.

Data Analysis, particularly working with large data sets.

Working with MySQL and/or PostgreSQL.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals.

ATTRIBUTES:

Can-do attitude and high energy.

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions.

Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally.

Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing.

Highly structured thinker with strong attention to detail.

Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment.

