Business Development Consultant at Headhunters

A leading Port Elizabeth based business, with a national footprint, is seeking to employ Business Development Consultant.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Matric/Grade 12

FAIS Credits (min 30 credits in short term insurance if date of first appointment is before 2010); or if date of first appointment is on or after 01/01/2010, a full recognised qualification as per the FSCA qualification list

FAIS Regulatory examination for Representatives (RE5)

12 CPD (continuous professional development) points

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in selling short term insurance either as a broker agent or tied agent

All required regulatory exams and accreditation

Candidate must have his own transport (CAR) and license

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

Source sufficient lead generating opportunities to ensure 10 client quotes per week and 40 per month minimum

Minimum requirement of 8.5 written policies per month

Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis

Once a quote is requested the consultant must contact client in order to conduct a proper needs analysis and offer professional advice

Sign up a minimum of 5 active lead referral agents

Complete weekly reports that reflect leads, quotes and sales as well as the source of the leads, average premium, total premium and any other pertinent information which may be required from time to time

Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products

Stay abreast of MI product changes and enhancements

Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics

Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas

Maintain the required dress code and professional appearance

