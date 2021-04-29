Business Development Manager / Account Manager (IT) at Saratoga Software

This is a new and exciting opportunity for an experienced IT Sales/Business Development Manager in Gauteng. The person will be responsible for building and managing relationships with clients in a way that understands, anticipates and manages the needs of current and potential clients, as well as supporting the company strategy.

Key responsibilities:

Account management of all existing and new Gauteng clients

Management of contracts (commercial terms, rates and margins)

Point of escalation for client issues

Farm existing clients for additional revenue opportunities aligned to Saratoga’s strategy

Hunting for new opportunities in the region aligned to company strategy

Focus: Account management: 40%and new business sales: 60%

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree

Technical Skills and Experience:

Background in business analysis, project management, software development or a good understanding of the software development lifecycle.

Proven track record building new business by identifying, converting, and retaining new clients.

Solid experience of account management and track record growing existing clients.

Ability to consult in related areas (agile / solution architecture, etc) an advantage.

Team player – works well with Competency Leads and Operations Managers to identify and craft appropriate solutions for clients, beyond the simple placement of people into client roles.

Sees the big picture, happy to invest in the medium term in order to grow strategic client relationships rather than just chasing short term sales targets.

An existing business network in Gauteng is important.

Financial services experience preferable.

Attributes:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong client focus and ability to build client loyalty by building relationships and understanding their needs

Builds commitment – sells the vision – influences others

Professional, values-driven, good culture fit.

Good business & commercial acumen

Commits to reflection and self-awareness – accurate self-insight

Personal drive – energy, integrity and passion

Achieves outcomes, drives for results

Focuses on continual improvement

Desired Skills:

Account Management

New Business Development

Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals. The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.

Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields. We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Learn more/Apply for this position