Channel Partner Manager – West Africa

Location: Accra, Ghana
Position overview:
One will be responsible for building a team that will drive successful performance through the channel partners in an increasingly competitive and challenging marketplace. This is a high-profile role and West Africa is an important market for the organisation.
Qualifications and Experience:
- BA or BSc degree in Analytical Chemistry, Biology, Environment Sciences, or Bachelor / Master in Business Management / Engineering/Chemistry is suitable (with relevant experience in the water sector)
- 5 Years Channel management experience in a multi-national B2B business
- 3 Years’ experience in industrial sales
- Experienced in Developing a Channel Partners strategies in accordance with company business strategy.
- Sound experience in recruiting and filtering new Channel Partners; Terminating existing Channel Partners
- Handle Channel Partners’ routine management (distribution agreement, compliance, credit control etc.) in cooperation with other functions.
- Together with BU, Finance in defining the Channel Partner pricing and management.
- Handling the Channel Partners’ performance management: ensuring delivery of annual targets, scorecard, sell-through, RACI, forecasting etc.
- Handling Channel Partners’ channel conflicts management: project registration, arbitration etc.
- Overseeing Channel Partners’ training and development plan and implementation
- Knowing the market and water products is a plus
- French speaking ability will be an advantage
- Must be willing to agree to flexible working hours, including occasional evening and weekend working
- Ability to travel nationally and internationally
Desired Skills:
- Channel Management
- Water Products
- B2B
- Channel Partners strategies
- Distributor management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Global leader in water quality through simple, accurate testing solutions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- medical aid
- pension
- performance bonus