Channel Partner Manager – West Africa

Apr 29, 2021

Location: Accra, Ghana

Position overview:

One will be responsible for building a team that will drive successful performance through the channel partners in an increasingly competitive and challenging marketplace. This is a high-profile role and West Africa is an important market for the organisation.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • BA or BSc degree in Analytical Chemistry, Biology, Environment Sciences, or Bachelor / Master in Business Management / Engineering/Chemistry is suitable (with relevant experience in the water sector)
  • 5 Years Channel management experience in a multi-national B2B business
  • 3 Years’ experience in industrial sales
  • Experienced in Developing a Channel Partners strategies in accordance with company business strategy.
  • Sound experience in recruiting and filtering new Channel Partners; Terminating existing Channel Partners
  • Handle Channel Partners’ routine management (distribution agreement, compliance, credit control etc.) in cooperation with other functions.
  • Together with BU, Finance in defining the Channel Partner pricing and management.
  • Handling the Channel Partners’ performance management: ensuring delivery of annual targets, scorecard, sell-through, RACI, forecasting etc.
  • Handling Channel Partners’ channel conflicts management: project registration, arbitration etc.
  • Overseeing Channel Partners’ training and development plan and implementation
  • Knowing the market and water products is a plus
  • French speaking ability will be an advantage
  • Must be willing to agree to flexible working hours, including occasional evening and weekend working
  • Ability to travel nationally and internationally

Desired Skills:

  • Channel Management
  • Water Products
  • B2B
  • Channel Partners strategies
  • Distributor management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Global leader in water quality through simple, accurate testing solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary
  • medical aid
  • pension
  • performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position