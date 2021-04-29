Channel Partner Manager – West Africa

Location: Accra, Ghana

Position overview:

One will be responsible for building a team that will drive successful performance through the channel partners in an increasingly competitive and challenging marketplace. This is a high-profile role and West Africa is an important market for the organisation.

Qualifications and Experience:

BA or BSc degree in Analytical Chemistry, Biology, Environment Sciences, or Bachelor / Master in Business Management / Engineering/Chemistry is suitable (with relevant experience in the water sector)

5 Years Channel management experience in a multi-national B2B business

3 Years’ experience in industrial sales

Experienced in Developing a Channel Partners strategies in accordance with company business strategy.

Sound experience in recruiting and filtering new Channel Partners; Terminating existing Channel Partners

Handle Channel Partners’ routine management (distribution agreement, compliance, credit control etc.) in cooperation with other functions.

Together with BU, Finance in defining the Channel Partner pricing and management.

Handling the Channel Partners’ performance management: ensuring delivery of annual targets, scorecard, sell-through, RACI, forecasting etc.

Handling Channel Partners’ channel conflicts management: project registration, arbitration etc.

Overseeing Channel Partners’ training and development plan and implementation

Knowing the market and water products is a plus

French speaking ability will be an advantage

Must be willing to agree to flexible working hours, including occasional evening and weekend working

Ability to travel nationally and internationally

Desired Skills:

Channel Management

Water Products

B2B

Channel Partners strategies

Distributor management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Global leader in water quality through simple, accurate testing solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

medical aid

pension

performance bonus

