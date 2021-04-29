Chief Finance Officer at State Bank of india

JOB PROFILE
- The candidate is expected to setup the finance function within the bank as per the established reporting structure
- Compiling all financial reports in consultation with the department/divisional heads.
- Oversight of all the taxation matters such as VAT, Income Tax, Payroll taxes etc. at the bank.
- Responsible for ensuring integrity, accuracy and completeness of financial data
- Overseeing the entire Bank’s fiscal operating results in compliance with all accounting principles (including regulatory agencies, government policies and local laws) for ensuring & safeguarding the Bank’s interests in consultation with other department heads.
- Reviewing of all major MIS returns prepared by various department heads as well as presenting it to the Banks management in consultation with the Country Head & CEO.
- Preparing for and ensuring completion of Annual financial statements and related returns in consultation with department heads and statutory auditors.
- Oversee the preparation and submission of quarterly financial reports and returns to be submitted to the head Office.
- Responsible for liaising with the external / Internal auditors regarding financial statements & reporting.
- Oversight on the implementation of the IFRS reporting standards within the Bank
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:
- CA (SA) with at least 5 years post articles experience within financial services
- Must have minimum 5 years’ experience in a Finance function within a Bank
- Must possess managerial experience in mid-level management position
- Must be well versed with IFRS 9 standards within a bank
- Must have sufficient knowledge in regulatory reporting
- Must have sufficient knowledge of the regulatory framework within which a bank operates, including but not limited to accounting methodologies, prudential ratios, & tax related matters
- Additional preference will be given to candidates with some risk management experience within the banking environment.
Desired Skills:
- CA
- IFRS
- REGULATORY REPORTING
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Executive Management / Director
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
STATE BANK OF INDIA SOUTH AFRICA is a Foreign Bank operating in South Africa since 1997 and has 2 branches (Johannesburg and Durban).The bank is looking to set up a finance function and the candidate will be required to exercise oversight over various aspects of the finance function.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Phone Allowance