Chief Finance Officer at State Bank of india

Apr 29, 2021

JOB PROFILE

  • The candidate is expected to setup the finance function within the bank as per the established reporting structure
  • Compiling all financial reports in consultation with the department/divisional heads.
  • Oversight of all the taxation matters such as VAT, Income Tax, Payroll taxes etc. at the bank.
  • Responsible for ensuring integrity, accuracy and completeness of financial data
  • Overseeing the entire Bank’s fiscal operating results in compliance with all accounting principles (including regulatory agencies, government policies and local laws) for ensuring & safeguarding the Bank’s interests in consultation with other department heads.
  • Reviewing of all major MIS returns prepared by various department heads as well as presenting it to the Banks management in consultation with the Country Head & CEO.
  • Preparing for and ensuring completion of Annual financial statements and related returns in consultation with department heads and statutory auditors.
  • Oversee the preparation and submission of quarterly financial reports and returns to be submitted to the head Office.
  • Responsible for liaising with the external / Internal auditors regarding financial statements & reporting.
  • Oversight on the implementation of the IFRS reporting standards within the Bank

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:

  • CA (SA) with at least 5 years post articles experience within financial services
  • Must have minimum 5 years’ experience in a Finance function within a Bank
  • Must possess managerial experience in mid-level management position
  • Must be well versed with IFRS 9 standards within a bank
  • Must have sufficient knowledge in regulatory reporting
  • Must have sufficient knowledge of the regulatory framework within which a bank operates, including but not limited to accounting methodologies, prudential ratios, & tax related matters
  • Additional preference will be given to candidates with some risk management experience within the banking environment.

Desired Skills:

  • CA
  • IFRS
  • REGULATORY REPORTING
  • Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

STATE BANK OF INDIA SOUTH AFRICA is a Foreign Bank operating in South Africa since 1997 and has 2 branches (Johannesburg and Durban).The bank is looking to set up a finance function and the candidate will be required to exercise oversight over various aspects of the finance function.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Phone Allowance

