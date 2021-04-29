Chief Finance Officer at State Bank of india

JOB PROFILE

The candidate is expected to setup the finance function within the bank as per the established reporting structure

Compiling all financial reports in consultation with the department/divisional heads.

Oversight of all the taxation matters such as VAT, Income Tax, Payroll taxes etc. at the bank.

Responsible for ensuring integrity, accuracy and completeness of financial data

Overseeing the entire Bank’s fiscal operating results in compliance with all accounting principles (including regulatory agencies, government policies and local laws) for ensuring & safeguarding the Bank’s interests in consultation with other department heads.

Reviewing of all major MIS returns prepared by various department heads as well as presenting it to the Banks management in consultation with the Country Head & CEO.

Preparing for and ensuring completion of Annual financial statements and related returns in consultation with department heads and statutory auditors.

Oversee the preparation and submission of quarterly financial reports and returns to be submitted to the head Office.

Responsible for liaising with the external / Internal auditors regarding financial statements & reporting.

Oversight on the implementation of the IFRS reporting standards within the Bank

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:

CA (SA) with at least 5 years post articles experience within financial services

Must have minimum 5 years’ experience in a Finance function within a Bank

Must possess managerial experience in mid-level management position

Must be well versed with IFRS 9 standards within a bank

Must have sufficient knowledge in regulatory reporting

Must have sufficient knowledge of the regulatory framework within which a bank operates, including but not limited to accounting methodologies, prudential ratios, & tax related matters

Additional preference will be given to candidates with some risk management experience within the banking environment.

Desired Skills:

CA

IFRS

REGULATORY REPORTING

Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

2 to 5 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

STATE BANK OF INDIA SOUTH AFRICA is a Foreign Bank operating in South Africa since 1997 and has 2 branches (Johannesburg and Durban).The bank is looking to set up a finance function and the candidate will be required to exercise oversight over various aspects of the finance function.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Phone Allowance

