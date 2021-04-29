Commercial Admitted Attorney

Our client, a leading name in the legal industry seeks an Admitted Attorney with Commercial experience to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent must have commercial experience, with minimum 3 years experience post articles.

Job description:

– Respond and resolve ad hoc legal queries timeously and efficiently

– Draft and review commercial agreements

– Develop and review standard legal templates

– Engage with clients, advisors and key stakeholders

– Keep on top of relevant legislation

– Manage litigation matters in accordance with agreed litigations strategy

– Research, interpret and prepare legal memorandums

Requirements:

– LLB Degree

– Admission as an attorney of the High Court

– A tertiary business/ commercial qualification (Desirable)

– Must have worked in a commercial law department

– Knowledge of commercial and business law

– Familiar with commercial agreements

Desired Skills:

admitted attorney

commercial attorney

Commercial Law

Business Law

LLB

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

