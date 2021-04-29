Commercial Admitted Attorney

Apr 29, 2021

Our client, a leading name in the legal industry seeks an Admitted Attorney with Commercial experience to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent must have commercial experience, with minimum 3 years experience post articles.

Job description:
– Respond and resolve ad hoc legal queries timeously and efficiently
– Draft and review commercial agreements
– Develop and review standard legal templates
– Engage with clients, advisors and key stakeholders
– Keep on top of relevant legislation
– Manage litigation matters in accordance with agreed litigations strategy
– Research, interpret and prepare legal memorandums

Requirements:
– LLB Degree
– Admission as an attorney of the High Court
– A tertiary business/ commercial qualification (Desirable)
– Must have worked in a commercial law department
– Knowledge of commercial and business law
– Familiar with commercial agreements

Desired Skills:

  • admitted attorney
  • commercial attorney
  • Commercial Law
  • Business Law
  • LLB

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

