Commercial Analyst

If ” Credit ” , ” Operations” and ” Risk ” analysis gets your all warm and fuzzy then I’ve got just the place that will keep you in that ” Warm , Safe place ”
You will need to provide actionable data driven insights that inform decisions to optimise the balance between account management and credit losses.
Key Accountabilities
Development of commercial insights
• Effectively and efficiently analysing, articulating and transforming the data to help drive
informative strategic decision making
• The analysis of large data sets and transactional activity as well as reporting on this data
to ensure that we continue to provide a responsible product to our customers and line of
sight to the company
• Ad-hoc analytics for instance exploring and analysing in depth anomalies in the business
as usual data and reporting on this analysis
Optimisation Analytics
• Always looking for new ways to optimise processes and improve the product offering to
customers
• Drive customer management and retention responsibly
• Find efficient solutions to problems arising from analysis on the data
• Driving projects from starting with a business case to monitoring results after
implementation
Model development
• Segment customers based on mathematical and statistical techniques
• Develop optimisation models based machine learning algorithms
• Develop account management forecast models based on mathematical and statistical
techniques
• Maintain and enhance IFRS 9 complaint provisions models
Critical Skills & Experience
Essential
• Relevant post-graduate degree in Business, Information Management, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics,
or Computer Science
• 3 years + relevant analytical experience
• Experience in the statistical modelling, database design principles
• SQL, R, Microsoft Excel
Desirable
• SAS, Python, Tableau
• Understanding of credit risk, credit policy, credit strategy and collections
• Understanding of the full credit lifecycle
• Solid understanding of the South African credit regulatory environment
Please send your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus