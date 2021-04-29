Commercial Analyst

If ” Credit ” , ” Operations” and ” Risk ” analysis gets your all warm and fuzzy then I’ve got just the place that will keep you in that ” Warm , Safe place ”

You will need to provide actionable data driven insights that inform decisions to optimise the balance between account management and credit losses.

Key Accountabilities

Development of commercial insights

• Effectively and efficiently analysing, articulating and transforming the data to help drive

informative strategic decision making

• The analysis of large data sets and transactional activity as well as reporting on this data

to ensure that we continue to provide a responsible product to our customers and line of

sight to the company

• Ad-hoc analytics for instance exploring and analysing in depth anomalies in the business

as usual data and reporting on this analysis

Optimisation Analytics

• Always looking for new ways to optimise processes and improve the product offering to

customers

• Drive customer management and retention responsibly

• Find efficient solutions to problems arising from analysis on the data

• Driving projects from starting with a business case to monitoring results after

implementation

Model development

• Segment customers based on mathematical and statistical techniques

• Develop optimisation models based machine learning algorithms

• Develop account management forecast models based on mathematical and statistical

techniques

• Maintain and enhance IFRS 9 complaint provisions models

Critical Skills & Experience

Essential

• Relevant post-graduate degree in Business, Information Management, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics,

or Computer Science

• 3 years + relevant analytical experience

• Experience in the statistical modelling, database design principles

• SQL, R, Microsoft Excel

Desirable

• SAS, Python, Tableau

• Understanding of credit risk, credit policy, credit strategy and collections

• Understanding of the full credit lifecycle

• Solid understanding of the South African credit regulatory environment

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

