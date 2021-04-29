Committee Secretary -Fixed Term Contract 6 months

JOB DESCRIPTION

Perform and control all Internal and Ad-hoc Committee secretarial and administration processes supporting the Group Company Secretary which includes:

Assisting with the preparation of board skills matrices.

Ensuring that board and board committee submissions are relevant, accurate and complete before they are circulated to the Board and Board Committee members for use in monitoring, review and decision-making activities.

Ensuring that board and board committee materials reach board and board committee members timeously so that members are able to consider them, are able to engage and contribute constructively to deliberations on the matters to which they relate; and are able to make informed decisions.

Taking, writing-up and maintaining minutes of Board and Board Committees.

Assisting with ensuring compliance with the company Act, the Companies Act, the Memoranda of Incorporation of the subsidiary companies, the PFMA, JSE Listings Requirements, the applicable principles and practices of the King Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa (2016) and all other applicable legislation, regulation and best practice.

Assist in ensuring that institutional memory is preserved and compliant statutory records are maintained.

Facilitate Internal and Ad-hoc Committee Governance and all related processes

Keep informed on each Committee structure, membership, terms of reference and interdependencies between various committees

Review and update terms of reference in collaboration with the Governance and Compliance Officer

Guide Committee members with regards to duties, responsibilities and powers

Build and maintain stakeholder relations and effectively communicate all Governance and Compliance matters

Build and maintain effective relations with the chair and the committee members to ensure efficient and effective communication between all parties and awareness of corporate governance and compliance requirements and good corporate governance practice.

Communicate legislative and corporate governance developments to the Sub Committees and provide guidance on legal and governance matters:

Advise committee members on legislation which impacts the company

Monitor committee adherence to the company’s Act and King III

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

LLB, B. Admin (Law), B.Comm (Law), BA (Law) or equivalent qualification.

4 – 6 years experience in company secretarial environment with at least 4 years’ experience as an Assistant Company Secretary, Committee Secretary or Governance & Compliance Officer in the public sector environment.

