Company Secretary at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Experience company secretary with a min of 5 years plus years experience as a secretary of a listed company. C. I. S or similar qualification.

This person much have excellent communication and presentation skills with the ability to produce meeting minutes timeously and accurately. They will need to be proficient in legislation relevant to the position.

The purpose of the job will be to attend to the statutory, company secretarial functions and JSE requirements of the company. They will need to attend to all company secretarial functions of the executive committee and other committees.

Principle duties:

Performing statutory and non-statutory duties

Ensuring compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, JSE requirements and other statues.

Acting as secretary to the executive committee, board committees

Administration of all loan agreements and maintenance of loan statistics.

Administration and control share options

Responsibility for annual insurance declarations, insurance claim monitoring, general insurance issues, workman’s compensation declarations, et

Administration of legal issues relating to company owned properties.

Participation with the Employment Equity and Training committee

Liaison with trademark attorneys on the registration, renewal and cancellation of Trademarks

