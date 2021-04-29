Urgently require the expertise of a mature, strong, self-manageable
Creditors Administrator who “got their ducks in a row” for this challenging position. Must be willing to work under extreme pressure (handle high volumes) with an eye for detail. Advance Excel skills (advance formulas, V-lookups, Pivot tables) ess. Stable track-record with Min 5 years of experience.
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum 5 years in a Creditors role
- Ability to work under extreme pressure
- NB: High attention to detail
- Matric essential in combination with some financial Certification (preferable)
- System knowledge – AX, Kerridge (Autoline) would be an advantage
- Advanced Excel knowledge (Formulas, V-lookups, Pivot tables) Not negotiable
- Strong understanding of the full Creditors process (accounting and financial)
- Strong analytical abilities
- Must be proactive and able to work independently
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to interact with Senior Management
- Strong administration skills
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Supplier account reconciliation
- Resolve any queries on supplier account
- Processing of payments
- Control and Maintenance of Accounts
- NB: Reconciliation of accounts
- Prepare payments via EFT and CPS for Team Leader – Creditors to review
- Follow up daily on payments to ensure all payments are released by relevant managers
- Determining cash flow requirements for daily payments as well as for budgeting purposes
- Supplier Liaison
- Allocating and postings (General Ledger)
- Prepare notes on outstanding items on age analysis for review by Team leader
- Assistance with internal and external audits
- Filling of creditors reconciliation and archiving annually
- Various ad-hoc asks allocated by Creditors Team leader or Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund + 3G + Laptop