Creditors Administrator

Apr 29, 2021

Urgently require the expertise of a mature, strong, self-manageable
Creditors Administrator who “got their ducks in a row” for this challenging position. Must be willing to work under extreme pressure (handle high volumes) with an eye for detail. Advance Excel skills (advance formulas, V-lookups, Pivot tables) ess. Stable track-record with Min 5 years of experience.

Minimum requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years in a Creditors role
  • Ability to work under extreme pressure
  • NB: High attention to detail
  • Matric essential in combination with some financial Certification (preferable)
  • System knowledge – AX, Kerridge (Autoline) would be an advantage
  • Advanced Excel knowledge (Formulas, V-lookups, Pivot tables) Not negotiable
  • Strong understanding of the full Creditors process (accounting and financial)
  • Strong analytical abilities
  • Must be proactive and able to work independently
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to interact with Senior Management
  • Strong administration skills

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Supplier account reconciliation
  • Resolve any queries on supplier account
  • Processing of payments
  • Control and Maintenance of Accounts
  • NB: Reconciliation of accounts
  • Prepare payments via EFT and CPS for Team Leader – Creditors to review
  • Follow up daily on payments to ensure all payments are released by relevant managers
  • Determining cash flow requirements for daily payments as well as for budgeting purposes
  • Supplier Liaison
  • Allocating and postings (General Ledger)
  • Prepare notes on outstanding items on age analysis for review by Team leader
  • Assistance with internal and external audits
  • Filling of creditors reconciliation and archiving annually
  • Various ad-hoc asks allocated by Creditors Team leader or Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund + 3G + Laptop

