Creditors Administrator

Urgently require the expertise of a mature, strong, self-manageable

Creditors Administrator who “got their ducks in a row” for this challenging position. Must be willing to work under extreme pressure (handle high volumes) with an eye for detail. Advance Excel skills (advance formulas, V-lookups, Pivot tables) ess. Stable track-record with Min 5 years of experience.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 5 years in a Creditors role

Ability to work under extreme pressure

NB: High attention to detail

Matric essential in combination with some financial Certification (preferable)

System knowledge – AX, Kerridge (Autoline) would be an advantage

Advanced Excel knowledge (Formulas, V-lookups, Pivot tables) Not negotiable

Strong understanding of the full Creditors process (accounting and financial)

Strong analytical abilities

Must be proactive and able to work independently

Excellent communication skills

Ability to interact with Senior Management

Strong administration skills

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Supplier account reconciliation

Resolve any queries on supplier account

Processing of payments

Control and Maintenance of Accounts

NB: Reconciliation of accounts

Prepare payments via EFT and CPS for Team Leader – Creditors to review

Follow up daily on payments to ensure all payments are released by relevant managers

Determining cash flow requirements for daily payments as well as for budgeting purposes

Supplier Liaison

Allocating and postings (General Ledger)

Prepare notes on outstanding items on age analysis for review by Team leader

Assistance with internal and external audits

Filling of creditors reconciliation and archiving annually

Various ad-hoc asks allocated by Creditors Team leader or Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund + 3G + Laptop

