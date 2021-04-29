Cylinder Truck Driver at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists in our Packaged Gas department at our Pinetown facility, reporting to the Facility Supervisor. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of the role are invited to apply.

This role is responsible for the safe delivery and collection of Packaged Gas products from internal and external customers using safe and reliable methods. The key responsibilities of the role include but are not limited to:

Responsible for the pre-post journey checks of the vehicle; Ensure safe and efficient delivery and collection of cylinders at assigned destinations; Responsible for the loading and offloading of cylinders; Responsible for any other assigned ad hoc duties; Ensure SHERQ standards are constantly adhered to. A minimum Grade 12 certificate with Maths, Science & English; A valid unendorsed EC driversâ€™ license with a valid Dangerous Goods Certificate; Must have own reliable transport; Must have a forklift license; A minimum of 5 years of experience in heavy duty driving; Must be 25 years or older to qualify for a PrDP; Must have working knowledge of Quality and Safety systems; Able bodied and medically fit for physical work; Must be willing to work with a shift system as well as overtime when required; Must have good verbal and written communication skills. 10 Must be able to produce written reports on vehicle fitness.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position