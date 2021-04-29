Data Analyst – MT

Position: Data Analyst – MT

Location: Johannesburg North

Salary: R600K

Describtion:

This company is a fun, innovative, and data-driven organisation operating in the insurance space.

They are looking for a Data Analyst to come on board and work in the analytics area focusing on providing actionable insights and building dashboards.

THE ROLE

As a Data Analyst, you will take full ownership of the data area.

Some of your main responsibilities will be:

Support various stakeholder in interpreting data and analysing results.

Design, maintain and automate data reports with actionable insights to internal and external stakeholders.

Work collaboratively with various members of different teams to drive informed decisions.

Identify valuable new data opportunities, key definitions.

YOUR SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

A successful Data Analyst will have:

BSc/BCom Information Degree essential plus SQL/ SSIS

Strong commercial experience in SQL would be ideal.

Degree level BSc or Bcom Information

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, able to proactively network across functions and influence at all levels.

Excellent data manipulation and analytical skills.

Microosft Office

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

