Data Analyst – MT

Apr 29, 2021

Position: Data Analyst – MT
Location: Johannesburg North
Salary: R600K

Describtion:

  • This company is a fun, innovative, and data-driven organisation operating in the insurance space.
  • They are looking for a Data Analyst to come on board and work in the analytics area focusing on providing actionable insights and building dashboards.

THE ROLE

  • As a Data Analyst, you will take full ownership of the data area.

Some of your main responsibilities will be:

  • Support various stakeholder in interpreting data and analysing results.
  • Design, maintain and automate data reports with actionable insights to internal and external stakeholders.
  • Work collaboratively with various members of different teams to drive informed decisions.
  • Identify valuable new data opportunities, key definitions.

YOUR SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
A successful Data Analyst will have:

  • BSc/BCom Information Degree essential plus SQL/ SSIS
  • Strong commercial experience in SQL would be ideal.
  • Degree level BSc or Bcom Information
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, able to proactively network across functions and influence at all levels.
  • Excellent data manipulation and analytical skills.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

