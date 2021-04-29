Position: Data Analyst – MT
Location: Johannesburg North
Salary: R600K
Describtion:
- This company is a fun, innovative, and data-driven organisation operating in the insurance space.
- They are looking for a Data Analyst to come on board and work in the analytics area focusing on providing actionable insights and building dashboards.
THE ROLE
- As a Data Analyst, you will take full ownership of the data area.
Some of your main responsibilities will be:
- Support various stakeholder in interpreting data and analysing results.
- Design, maintain and automate data reports with actionable insights to internal and external stakeholders.
- Work collaboratively with various members of different teams to drive informed decisions.
- Identify valuable new data opportunities, key definitions.
YOUR SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
A successful Data Analyst will have:
- BSc/BCom Information Degree essential plus SQL/ SSIS
- Strong commercial experience in SQL would be ideal.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, able to proactively network across functions and influence at all levels.
- Excellent data manipulation and analytical skills.
Desired Skills:
- Microosft Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree