Debtors Clerk / Credit Controller at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, leading engineering services company, seeks to employ a well experienced and suitably qualified candidate in the field of Debtors and Credit Control, on SAP and XERO, dealing with a full Debtors function, including foreign payments and accounts.

This position could be a mixture of both office and remote working, therefore the successful candidate must have reliable WIFI/Internet connectivity at their home or chosen place where home office will be based.

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company, as well as meeting the following requirements:

You will have Matric with Accounting, as well as a tertiary qualification in Finance or Business Administration, coupled with 5 plus years experience in a full Debtors/Credit Control function using XERO and SAP

You must have proven abilities in understanding various contract types and revenue streams, as well as processing and administering Debtors accounts, including foreign exchange transactions.

In addition, you will have experience in resolving various account queries professionally, preparing month end journals, accurately allocating payments and updating customer accounts accordingly.

You must have a valid driver’s license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

