Engagement Manager (Human Capital) at Letsema Consulting

ENGAGAMENT MANAGER

The Letsema Group is looking to recruit an exceptional, high performing Engagement Manager (Human Capital). The incumbent will be responsible for leading typically a team of 3 – 5 consultants to help clients achieve new performance highs.

You will be tasked with the day to day execution of a client project while guiding and developing individual team members. You’ll work directly with clients and you’ll take ownership of the overall project and its end products. You will make an important contribution to the analysis, design, and implementation of business performance approaches, developing tailor-made solutions and working closely with clients to ensure positive impact and sustainable results.

KEY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CANDIDATE

To succeed in this position, you must have:

Excellent communication skills, easily adaptable, a great team player, exceptionally organized, have strong presentation skills and have the ability to manage competing priorities.

Strong background in strategic problem solving with demonstrable analytical skills

Know how to take the initiative, seeking out opportunities to learn new skills and put the ones you’ve already got to good use.

Experience in Human Capital and Change Management Consulting

Thought leadership at the strategic level – and command of all the technical and operational details of execution. You will need the ability to forge strong relationships with all shareholders.

FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Drives thought leadership across all elements of the projects

Solicits input from team leadership

Delivers an overall project with measured impact

Manages workstream risks, governance and administration

Manages relevant project stakeholders

Manage, lead and inspire client engagements

Create the platform to facilitate a healthy team environment and support the development of team members

Lead by embedding the Letsema values in all elements of work, and exhibit high levels of personal drive

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant Post Graduate degree

Minimum of 6 – 10 years of relevant experience in a managerial role

Minimum 3 years in management consulting

Desired Skills:

Stakeholder Engagement

Stakeholder Management

Leadership

Strategy

Analytics

Team Development

Project Management

Business Acumen

Management Consulting

Excellent Communication

Project Implementation

Consulting

Human Capital Consulting

Change Management Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

LETSEMA (www.letsema.co.za)

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability. Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution.

