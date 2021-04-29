ERP Consultant (Sage) at Headhunters

Our client, in the IT industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced and dynamic ERP Consultant. Join this dynamic team and allow your career to soar!

Requirements:

Sales and support based position for someone experienced in Sage ERP systems.

Must have a drivers licence and own transport.

Responsibilities:

Must live in Gqeberha, Have own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license and preferably be a South African citizen. If not a SA citizen, must have valid work visa.

Must be organised, hardworking, a problem solver, have a strong sense of responsibility, dedicated, motivated and handle job pressure well.

The successful candidate will be required to be an ERP certified consultant (Sage 200, 300 or other related ERP software) and will be upskilled in Acumatica. This will result in ongoing (online) self-learning to remain relevant in the industry.

Access to all training modules will be provided and training will be required to be done during work and after hours.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

