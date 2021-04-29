Financial Accountant

Objective of the Financial Accountant role

Contributes to the managing and administration of accounting systems, policies and procedures. Supports the Financial Managers through the collection, processing, recording, reconciliation and reporting of financial data, verifying the validity, completeness and accuracy of source documentation. Maintains complete and proper records of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities, and ensures the accuracy and integrity of financial information.

Key Responsibilities

Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the General Ledgers

Assist with audits and peer reviews of audit files

Responsible for bank reconciliations

Gathering of internal audit documents and actuary information

Ensure timely, accurate and valid payments of creditors and expenses in line with supporting documentation

Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final Trial Balance

Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary, especially at month end)

Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed Asset recons from GL to supporting documentation

Review of invoicing to customers

Review & approval of invoices and supplier expense payments

Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financial soundness/capital adequacy calculations

Preparation of audit file and assisting with audit queries (interim/final YE)

Assisting with supporting schedules for AFS

Preparation of monthly management reports reconciled to JDE Trial Balance (Income Statement & Balance Sheet)

Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income & expenditure

Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to budget & update

Responsible for reviewing control accounts

Assisting with regulatory reporting (where applicable)

Ad hoc financial duties

Minimum requirements

B Comm Accounting Degree

2-5 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably with articles or audit experience

Financial Services industry experience preferable

Unit Trust experience (advantageous)

Operations experience in ‘mid office’ role (advantageous)

Technical Competencies

Financial Reporting: Working knowledge and experience in financial reporting

Financial queries and recommendations: Working knowledge and experience in financial queries and recommendations

Processing of financial information: Working knowledge and experience in processing of financial information

Spreadsheet proficiency: Strong working experience in spreadsheet use and intergrated use with financial systems

Review and checking of accuracy of financial information: Working knowledge and experience in review and checking of accuracy of financial information

Technology: has a good understanding of how technology can improve processes and is comfortable with different technology

Desired Skills:

Financial Reporting

Financial Accounting

Unit Trusts

Auditing

Financial Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

