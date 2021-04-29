Objective of the Financial Accountant role
Contributes to the managing and administration of accounting systems, policies and procedures. Supports the Financial Managers through the collection, processing, recording, reconciliation and reporting of financial data, verifying the validity, completeness and accuracy of source documentation. Maintains complete and proper records of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities, and ensures the accuracy and integrity of financial information.
Key Responsibilities
- Assist with invoicing and recoveries
- Process Journals on the General Ledger and prepare reconciliations
- Assist with VAT recons & VAT returns
- Assist with analysing budget vs actuals variances
- Prepare Management Accounts/Reporting of designated businesses
- Assist with management of budget/estimates process of designated businesses
- Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers
- Responsible for bank reconciliations
- Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final Trial Balance
- Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary, especially at month end)
- Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed Asset recons from GL to supporting documentation
- Review of invoicing to customers
- Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financial soundness/capital adequacy calculations
- Preparation of monthly management reports reconciled to JDE Trial Balance (Income Statement & Balance Sheet)
- Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income & expenditure
- Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to budget & update
- Responsible for reviewing control accounts
- Ad hoc financial duties
Minimum Requirements
- B Comm Accounting Degree
- 2-5 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably with articles or audit experience
- Financial Services industry experience
- Working knowledge and experience on JDE (pre-requisite) and HFM (advantageous) systems
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel)
Technical Competencies
- Financial Reporting: Working knowledge and experience in financial reporting
- Financial queries and recommendations: Working knowledge and experience in financial queries and recommendations
- Processing of financial information: Working knowledge and experience in processing of financial information
- Spreadsheet proficiency: Strong working experience in spreadsheet use and intergrated use with financial systems
- Review and checking of accuracy of financial information: Working knowledge and experience in review and checking of accuracy of financial information
- Technology: has a good understanding of how technology can improve processes and is comfortable with different technology
Desired Skills:
- Financial Reporting
- Financial Accounting
- Auditing
- JDE
- Hyperion
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Manager