Financial Controller at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

A well-established Manufacturing business is offering a qualified finance professional a long term career opportunity, to join their PE Based operations, in the role of Financial Controller. This “hands-on” role will be responsible for financial systems, internal control procedures, monthly management reporting and budgeting, as well as staff management and development.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BCom degree

Completed SAICA/SAIPA Articles would be preferred

Manufacturing industry experience essential

CIMA an advantage.

3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Staff Management experience essential

Advanced Excel Skills, and Experience Pastel / Syspro or similar ERP

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Financial Controller will report to the GM Finance, lead the finance team, and oversee the finance function, with a focus on overall Financial Management, Costing, Reporting, creditors, and inventory functions.

Responsibilities will include:

Ensure creditors are correctly captured in Pastel/Syspro, and Ensure that team reconciliation deadlines are met.

Review all recons before submission to management.

Ensure that all stock movement is correctly recorded, and correctly balanced on a weekly basis.

Oversee inventory costing

Maintain the recon management dashboard.

Cash flow management.

Compile weekly management dashboards for each entity.

Compile weekly/monthly reporting requested by management.

Desired Skills:

Staff Management experience essential

CIMA an advantage

About The Employer:

