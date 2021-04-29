Full Stack Developer: Core Applications

Do you enjoy the thrill of the deadline? Do you thrive under pressure? Do you need to be part of an outspoken, high-paced team ? And finally, are you a problem solver? If you didnt think a Company and role would tick all your boxes.. I can tell you that this one WILL!
Essential:
C#, MS SQL, and RESTful API experience
Advantageous: AWS Cloud Tech experience, Typescript, Engineering Qualification, CI/CD delivery experience, Assembler, AngularJS, Kafka
You will be writing software that writes software and have 2 widespread domains to consider,- it’s very complex! Yay! Right!? )
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus