Full Stack Developer: Core Applications

Do you enjoy the thrill of the deadline? Do you thrive under pressure? Do you need to be part of an outspoken, high-paced team ? And finally, are you a problem solver? If you didnt think a Company and role would tick all your boxes.. I can tell you that this one WILL!

Essential:

C#, MS SQL, and RESTful API experience

Advantageous: AWS Cloud Tech experience, Typescript, Engineering Qualification, CI/CD delivery experience, Assembler, AngularJS, Kafka

You will be writing software that writes software and have 2 widespread domains to consider,- it’s very complex! Yay! Right!? )

For more information on this role and other similar roles please contact [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

