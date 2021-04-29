Head of Analytics Africa

Head of Analytics Solutions Africa

The Managing Consultant will work within the Analytics Solutions team of Advisory, reporting to both the Head of Analytics for MEA and the Head of Advisory of Africa.

He/she will be responsible for tracking key clients through connection with Client Executives, developing analytics consulting business for key clients and positioning the business as a preferred risk partner of choice. This will also involve developing new analytical advisory products and propositions for key industries to increase revenue growth.

As this is a key leadership position, he/she will also be leading a team of actuaries and analysts to:

(1) deliver client specific analytics solutions in support of risk finance and insurance structuring decisions

(2) provide technical oversight to statutory reporting work required under South Africa insurance and captive regulations. Knowledge of South African Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) framework including Solvency Capital Requirements and ORSA is essential.

(3) adapt and/or develop analytical techniques to address specific problems or concerns faced by clients in conjunction with the company’s risk consulting practice.

The candidate is expected to be a qualified Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA) in this role as the skills and techniques acquired through the exams directly support client specific analytics work.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

TEAM LEADER AND DELIVERY OVERSIGHT

Works closely with team leader and team consultants in:

Tracking key clients through connection with Client Executives (CE)

Keep track of key clients’ renewal

Proactively discuss and explore analytics opportunities or development angles with CEs to address key needs of clients

Report to team leader on work in progress and pipeline

Leading and scoping of analytics projects:

Match analytical services to client’s needs through consultative calls with CEs / clients

Lead consultants and analysts in the team to carry out the analysis

Critique, review and interpret outcomes from analysis and models

Deliver analyses results to CEs and clients

TECHNICAL REVIEW OF REGULATORY REPORTING WORK

Perform regulatory reviews for clients as required under the South Africa Solvency Assessment & Management (SAM) framework:

A technical review of outstanding reserves, solvency calculations

Providing input into ORSAs

Presenting and communicating the key findings and action points to clients

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & BUDGET ACCOUNTABILITY OF CONSULTING ANALYTICS PRACTICE

Identify and undertake business development opportunities with other practice leaders in Advisory, such as:

Having a clear understanding of how analytics and quantification can enhance existing enterprise risk or business resiliency services

Developing propositions in competitive tenders for key industries such as mining, energy and financial services to position Advisory as an end-to-end risk consulting provider

Manage analytics consulting budget and revenue in line with current and pipeline projects

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Actuarial Science or related field

Qualified Fellow actuary of the South African Actuarial Association (FASSA designation)

Experience

At least 10 years in related fields, with analytics, project and people management experience

Knowledge and skills

Superior analytical, statistical modeling and mathematic skills

Ability to develop strong client oriented solutions

Capacity to work in an entrepreneurial manner within a team environment

Superior detail orientation, excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent Microsoft Office skills, particularly in Excel (including Visual Basic)

Knowledge of program coding language such as R, Python, SAS etc. a plus but not a requirement

Desired Skills:

actuary

Analytics

Financial Modelling

modeling

Statistics

Statistical Analysis

fellow actuary

Consulting

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading global insurer and risk advisory.

